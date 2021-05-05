National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Short Interest Update

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,263.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPGF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

NXPGF stock remained flat at $$4.21 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

