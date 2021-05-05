Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Up 21.3% in April

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 89,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Birks Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Birks Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

