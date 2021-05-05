American Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $697.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.93, for a total transaction of $114,228.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,755.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.21.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

