Short Interest in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Increases By 22.4%

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 658,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. 4,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.29. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

