Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,182,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 5,025,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 606.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOOF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,879. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.