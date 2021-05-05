Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NBSE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,718. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

