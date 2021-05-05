ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.80

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.80 and last traded at $65.89, with a volume of 941 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

