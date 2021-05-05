MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.75

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 24232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get MRC Global alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile (NYSE:MRC)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.