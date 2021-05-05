BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.94

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.94 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 17768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.35.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

