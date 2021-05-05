Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $101-102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.13 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.14. 6,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.53.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.71.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,534 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,163. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

