American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.89. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.16. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,944. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $125.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its 200 day moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vito C. Peraino purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.39 per share, with a total value of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,720.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

