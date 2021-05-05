Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 52-Week High at $274.26

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $274.26 and last traded at $270.95, with a volume of 3263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.58.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.69.

The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

