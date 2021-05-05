Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,359. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Graham by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Graham by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Graham by 66.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

