Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of GHM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,359. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 million, a P/E ratio of 91.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
In other Graham news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $223,440.00. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.
About Graham
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.
