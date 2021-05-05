Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

MITPF remained flat at $$23.90 during trading on Wednesday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Separately, ING Group started coverage on Mithra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

