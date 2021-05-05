Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $23.28 and last traded at $23.49. 44,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,693,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 423,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 982,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -130.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.91.

Outfront Media Company Profile (NYSE:OUT)

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

