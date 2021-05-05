Morgan Stanley Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $119.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,576. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

