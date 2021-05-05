PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.
