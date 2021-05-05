PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NRGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Get PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 287,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,980,658.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,538,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,048.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn acquired 51,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares in the company, valued at $16,930,571.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.