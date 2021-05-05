$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.00. Welbilt posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. 32,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.75 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

