Morgan Stanley Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

FHN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 91,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 789,376 shares of company stock valued at $14,263,446. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

