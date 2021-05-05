Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 35,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $54.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 352.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 92,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 15.0% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 507,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,956,000 after buying an additional 66,286 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.