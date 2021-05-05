Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,460. Sysco has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

