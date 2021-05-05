Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $88.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.13% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.
Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,460. Sysco has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $85.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.