American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 39,918 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 39,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,000. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 1.0% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth $924,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $607,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,076. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

