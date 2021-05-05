American Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,970 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. 66,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

