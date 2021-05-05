American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,496 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,247,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,357,000 after buying an additional 555,434 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EIX traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

