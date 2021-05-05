The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at TheStreet

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Shares of CC traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 42,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,070. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.42 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

