Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s current price.

CSV has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $693.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $25,642.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,888.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,222,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

