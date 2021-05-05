BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of BTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 27,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,666. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

