BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of BTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 27,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,666. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
