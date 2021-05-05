Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 20.60. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,887. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of 13.69 and a one year high of 21.09.

