Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.
Shares of ETR traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
