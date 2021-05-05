Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

Shares of ETR traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. 7,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,985. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

