B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,361. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

