B. Riley Raises Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $106.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $77.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.
Shares of NYSE CCS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.34. 3,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,361. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.22.
In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter worth $322,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.