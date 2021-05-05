BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

BME stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 57 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,057. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

