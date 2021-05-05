Firestone Capital Management Has $194,000 Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 237.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management owned about 1.08% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of PFFV stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,045. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.