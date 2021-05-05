Etrion (ETX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Etrion (TSE:ETX) will issue its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Get Etrion alerts:

TSE:ETX remained flat at $C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,199. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$133.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Etrion has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.62.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.