Firestone Capital Management Purchases 417 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.32. 11,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,103. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90.

