Comerica Bank Sells 11,905 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,905 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $2,106,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,070,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 95,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $518,692.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,857.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,305,954 shares of company stock worth $145,975,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

