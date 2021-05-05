Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 103.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 93,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.