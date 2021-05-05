Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

