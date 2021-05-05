Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.11. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Horace Mann Educators from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

HMN traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

