Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 202,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

