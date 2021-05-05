Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of CYCC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. 4,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,316. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

