Truist Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Truist Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 145.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.67. 63,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,617. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 29,511 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 30.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

