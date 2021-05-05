Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Insider Sells 8,508 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE HUM traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $457.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $410.13.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.
HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
