The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 23,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

