Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PAYC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.85. 4,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.48 and a 200 day moving average of $399.63. Paycom Software has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.78.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

