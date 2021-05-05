NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 9,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get NewAge alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NewAge by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 505,172 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NewAge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NewAge by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 215,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBEV remained flat at $$2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. NewAge has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that NewAge will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.