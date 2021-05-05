Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

