GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 650 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $140.36. 6,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $141.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

