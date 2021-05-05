Firestone Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Burney Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.05. 335,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,138,818. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

