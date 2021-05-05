Firestone Capital Management Has $4.07 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Firestone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.4% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

SDY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $125.26.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

