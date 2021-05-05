Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.1% of Firestone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,664. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

